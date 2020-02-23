Namaste Trump: POTUS visit to India

U.P. Governor, Yogi Adityanath to receive Trump at Agra airport

Beefed up: Security forces patrol the premises of Taj Mahal in Agra on February 23, 2020.

Along the convoy route, artists will welcome U.S. President

U.S. President Donald Trump will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival at the airport in Agra where hundreds of artistes will perform, a top official said on Sunday.

The city has been decked up to welcome the U.S. President who will visit India on February 24-25. He will visit the Taj Mahal in the evening after arriving here on Monday from Ahmedabad, before leaving for Delhi.

 

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before his departure to India, in Washington on February 23, 2020.

“The Uttar Pradesh Governor and the Chief Minister will welcome Mr. Trump at the Kheria airport. However, they will not accompany him to the Taj Mahal. The Governor and the Chief Minister would also be at the airport to send him off,” Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said.

Mr. Trump’s convoy route from the airport to the Taj Mahal is about 13 km, and along the way thousands of artists will welcome him with special performances.

“At the airport, about 250 artists will do special performances reflecting the beauty and culture of Uttar Pradesh. Along the route to the Taj, a total of 3,000 artists spread over 21 designated areas will present dance forms of Brij, Awadh and other regions, like Krishna Leela, dances themed on Radha, and other cultural forms of the regions,” Mr. Singh said.

Massive billboards greeting the U.S. President ahead of his India visit and reflecting the bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up in Agra.

‘A festive look’

“Entire route has been spruced up aesthetically and U.S. and India flags have been put up at roundabouts to give the area a festive look. We have done our best to welcome the American leader to Agra,” he said.

Huge billboards bearing images of Mr. Trump shaking hands with Mr. Modi have also been put up across the city to signify the friendship between the two countries.

In the main city, old roads are being repaired, road-dividers being painted afresh, illegal hoardings and posters removed, and walls along the route that President Trump will take being decorated with paintings reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra.

