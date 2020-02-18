Trump’s India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The maiden visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties, a top American business advocacy group has said.

President Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He would be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

“I believe President Trump’s upcoming visit to India has the potential to usher in a new era of our bilateral ties,” Mukesh Aghi, President of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said in a statement on Monday.

On the sidelines of the visit, the USISPF, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), has announced to organise a program entitled “US-India Forum: Partners for Growth”.

The full-day discussion will focus on the key pillars defining India and the US’ strategic, economic, and cultural partnership over the next decade.

“We have an opportunity before us to make real progress on multiple aspects of the relationship — whether it is upholding peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region; building upon an already strong energy partnership; developing co-production and co-development opportunities in the defence space; or strengthening bilateral trade,” Mr. Aghi said.

“We look forward to an extremely successful visit and some concrete outcomes from the visit,” he said.

The day-long programme on February 25 in New Delhi, will bring together over 500 senior business executives, members of the US-India think tank community and leading figures of the Indian diaspora to set the agenda for this strategic partnership.

Discussions during the day will touch upon areas, including the Indo-Pacific Strategy and Maritime Security; the US-India Defence Partnership, the US-India Energy Partnership, Elevating US-India Trade and Investment and Role of the Indian Diaspora in US-India Relations.