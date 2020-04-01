Top news of the day: States told to expedite tracing of Tabligh attendees, Centre says J&K government jobs to be reserved for domiciles, and more

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a videoconference with the Chief Secretaries of all the States a day after the Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin was evacuated and the area put under an intense lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a video call with all the Chief Ministers on April 2. | Devotees defying lockdown dispersed at Rajasthan dargah | Tablighi Jamaat and COVID-19: The story so far

After revoking the special Status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the Centre has issued an order that government jobs will be reserved only for domiciles of J&K.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, through videoconferencing, issued notice on the petition filed by Dr. Jerryl Banait, a practising medical professional, to provide protective gear, including Hazmat (hazardous material) suits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including sterile medical/Nitrile gloves, starch apparels, medical masks, goggles, face shield, respirators (i.e., N–95 respirator mask or equivalent), shoe covers, head covers and coveralls/gowns to all health workers. | Medical students association writes to Tamil Nadu Health Minister, requests adequate protective gear

As many as 110 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi test positive for coronavirus in the State and tally zooms to 234, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh says. | After two employees test positive, staff of a store at Chennai’s Phoenix Mall put under home quarantine

The move comes as India saw rapid increase in number of positive coronavirus cases in the last few days. | Replug: ‘Trace, test, treat mantra helped South Korea control the virus’

In February, the kingdom took the extraordinary decision to close off the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to foreigners over the virus, a step which wasn’t taken even during the 1918 flu epidemic that killed tens of millions worldwide. | Worst crisis since World War II, says U.N. chief

The number of cases rose to 102,136 on April 1 up from 94,417 on March 31. | Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises to 3,036 | Over 400 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The Congress president noted that lakhs of agricultural workers have been left unemployed during the crucial harvesting season. | Two Indias — one at home doing yoga, other fighting for survival: Sibal

Extension of realisation period of export proceeds and allowing States to borrow more. | SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI activate EMI moratorium option for customers | Today’s top business news

The BCCI is yet to take a decision on the 13th edition of the lucrative league, which remains postponed at least till April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant travel restrictions on foreigners’ entry to India. | Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after mild case of coronavirus