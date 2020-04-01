Medical students association writes to Tamil Nadu Health Minister, requests adequate protective gear

With the one-year Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) being extended by a month for interns of the 2014 MBBS batch, the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) has requested the State government and administration of hospitals to provide them with, and ensure the availability of sufficient protective gear such as personal protective equipment, N95 masks and hand sanitisers to combat coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a memorandum to the Health Minister, the association requested the government to ensure the availability of all protective gear in the workplace without any compromise. They said that the 2014 batch interns could be kept as a reserve medical team for COVID-19 management.

Noting that the world-wide pandemic may last for a few more months, the association urged the government to postpone the upcoming Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board exam for medical officers and recommend to the Union government to postpone the upcoming NEET PG 2021.

TNMSA also requested the college and hospital administration to issue the CRRI completion certificates at the end of the original posting period without any delay, provided the candidates had no negative remarks during their internship and proceed further to register in the State Medical Council and to issue university degree certificates. This was because any delay would affect their seniority in registering with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council as their counterparts in private medical colleges have completed their CRRI, the memorandum said.

The association also urged the government to sanction salaries and ensure that they would benefit from the incentives announced for healthcare providers involved in COVID-19 management.

Among other demands, the association urged the government and college administration not to deduct any amount under food and accommodation during the extended service period from their salaries.