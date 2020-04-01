Govt. jobs to be reserved only for domiciles of J&K, says Centre

After revoking the special Status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the Centre has issued an order that government jobs will be reserved only for domiciles of J&K.

The order says anyone “who has resided for a period of 15 years in the UT of J&K or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th /12th examination in an educational institution located in the UT of J&K or who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) shall be deemed to be domicile.”

On August 6, the Centre revoked the special status of J&K under Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution and downgraded and bifurcated it into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The two revoked provisions of the Constitution let the J&K Legislature decide the “permanent residents”, prohibiting a non-J&K resident from buying property there and ensuring job reservation for its residents.

The provisions shall apply to reservation for domiciles in “all the Gazetted and non-Gazetted posts, Class IV posts” of the Government.

“Children of Central Govt. officials, All India Services, PSUs, autonomous body of Centre, Public Sector Banks, officials of statutory bodies, Central Universities, recognised research institutes of Centre who have served in J&K for a total period of 10 years” will be domiciles.

The domicile status also applies to “children of such residents of J&K who reside outside J&K in connection with their employment or business or other professional or vocational reasons but their parents should fulfil any of the conditions provided”.