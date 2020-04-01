Industry

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI activate EMI moratorium option for customers

The State Bank of India Ltd. (SBI) logo. File

The State Bank of India Ltd. (SBI) logo. File   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

SBI said that for customers who do not wish to avail the moratorium option they may continue to pay in usual course

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, and private-sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have started activating loan repayment moratorium option for customers, that was mandated by the Reserve Bank of India last week in view of the financial stress faced by borrowers caused by lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SBI customers who want to avail the moratorium need to send an email to avail the options. The email address will depend on the circle from where the customer has taken the loan. The email addresses of all the circles have been mentioned in the SBI website.

“No action is required. They may continue to pay in usual course,” SBI said, for customers who do not wish to avail the moratorium option.

Both ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have activated the options to avail the moratorium in their websites which is available on the home page. Customers have to fill in a simple form giving loan account numbers and others details to avail the moratorium on equated monthly instalments.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 2:36:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sbi-hdfc-bank-icici-activate-emi-moratorium-option-for-customers/article31225490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY