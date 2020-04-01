International

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,036 - health ministry official

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tehran, Iran, on April 1, 2020.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tehran, Iran, on April 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 3,036, with 138 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the country had 47,593 infected cases.

“We had 2,987 new cases of infected people in the past 24 hours and 15,473 people have recovered from the disease,” Mr. Jahanpur said.

