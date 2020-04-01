Spain reports more than 100,000 coronavirus cases, new daily death toll record

The number of cases of coronavirus in Spain surpassed 100,000 on Wednesday while the number of fatalities reported overnight reached a new record, the country's health ministry said.
The number of cases rose to 102,136 on Wednesday up from 94,417 on Tuesday, the ministry said.
Overall fatalities caused by the disease rose to 9,053 from 8,189 on Tuesday. The daily death toll reached a record 864, though the increase was lower in percentage terms than during the previous days.
