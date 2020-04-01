International

Spain reports more than 100,000 coronavirus cases, new daily death toll record

People walk in Via Laietana street during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020.

People walk in Via Laietana street during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Overall fatalities caused by the disease rose to 9,053 from 8,189 on Tuesday. The daily death toll reached a record 864

The number of cases of coronavirus in Spain surpassed 100,000 on Wednesday while the number of fatalities reported overnight reached a new record, the country's health ministry said.

The number of cases rose to 102,136 on Wednesday up from 94,417 on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Overall fatalities caused by the disease rose to 9,053 from 8,189 on Tuesday. The daily death toll reached a record 864, though the increase was lower in percentage terms than during the previous days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 4:34:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/spain-reports-more-than-100000-coronavirus-cases-new-daily-death-toll-record/article31227223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY