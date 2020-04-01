Business Live: Stocks open lower; government cuts interest rates on NSC, PPF

Stocks are off to a poor start this morning, losing well over 2%, as coronavirus concerns continue to worry investors.

Uncertainty and fear dominate the financial world as there is still no clarity on how the coronavirus pandemic, and its impact on the world economy, will pan out.

10:00 AM

Dollar strengthens as safe-haven demand rises

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has pushed investors to seek safety in various safe-haven assets, including the US dollar. This has caused the dollar to rise and pushed the Federal Reserve to step in.

Reuters reports: "The dollar was a touch firmer on Wednesday, buoyed by its safe-haven status with the world staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as it locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed on Tuesday broadened the ability of dozens of foreign central banks to access dollars during the coronavirus crisis by allowing them to exchange their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities for overnight dollar loans.

The dollar was marginally higher against emerging market currencies and steady at 7.0810 Chinese yuan. Against the pound the dollar firmed 0.3% to $1.2381 per pound.

Against a basket of currencies it was flat at 99.028."

9:45 AM

Government cuts interest rates on NSC, PPF

The government on March 31 slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificate and Public Provident Fund, by up to 1.4% for the first quarter of 2020-21, in line with the moderation in bank deposit rates.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

9:30 AM

Stocks open lower

The benchmark stock indices opened the day with losses of nearly 2%

The Sensex has lost over 500 points while the Nifty is trading around the 8,450 mark at the moment.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 1.8% on the last day of its worst quarter in history.

US President Donald Trump has warned that the US could suffer up to 2,40,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced governments to shut down their economies.