Same-sex marriage: Pro-Life Apostolate of Syro-Malabar Church welcomes Supreme Court verdict

Verdict that upholds family values practised by different religions in India will help ensure sanctity of marriage and the safety and security of children, says executive secretary of the apostolate

October 17, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Pro-Life Apostolate of Syro-Malabar Church has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on October 17 which refused to grant constitutional validity to same-sex marriages in the country.

The verdict that upheld family values practised by different religions in India would help ensure the sanctity of marriage and also the safety and security of children. Each child has the birth right to care and protection given by its parents. There can be no justification to denying that right to children whom same-sex parents are likely to adopt, said Sabu Jose, executive secretary of the apostolate.

The demand for same-sex marriage is from a minority of people and is against the general interest of the public. It is laudable that the Supreme Court took note of the Centre’s stand on the issue, especially since family stability held the key to any nation’s progress. It cannot be sacrificed by giving undue emphasis to ‘individual rights’. The Supreme Court order will go a long way in upholding the dignity of human life, he added.

