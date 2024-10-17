Full list of Haryana Ministers

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday (October 17, 2024) for a second term.

Along with Mr. Saini, 13 legislators, including two women, are part of the new Cabinet. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers at the swearing-in ceremony held in Panchkula.

Here’s the full list of Haryana Cabinet Ministers:

1. Nayab Saini (Chief Minister)

2. Anil Vij

3. Arvind Kumar Sharma

4. Shyam Singh Rana

5. Ranbir Singh Gangwa

6. Krishan Bedi

7. Krishan Lal Panwar

8. Rao Narbir Singh

9. Mahipal Dhanda

10. Vipul Goel

11. Shruti Choudhry

12. Arti Singh Rao

13. Rajesh Nagar

14. Gaurav Gautam

All Ministers except Ms. Choudhary took oath in Hindi. Ms. Choudhary took oath in English. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 Ministers, including the Chief Minister. In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.