‘Will continue to struggle for legal recognition to same-sex marriage’

October 18, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Just as the Supreme Court was about to pronounce its judgment on the same-sex marriage case on Tuesday morning, LGBTQ community members got into a huddle on the apex court lawns, ready to unfurl banners and posters in anticipation of a favourable verdict.

However, activists and community members could not hide their dismay after the court held that the question was best left to Parliament.

‘Not helpful’

Krishanu Srihar, one of the petitioners in the case, said, “None of the observations made by the Chief Justice of India or the Bench will help me in my daily struggles — when I am denied entry into a hospital, say, or when my friend or partner is in a critical condition.”

Aadi, a gay student who runs a queer collective at Delhi University (DU), said, “My parents are worried about my future. I don’t know how to tell them what my future looks like now.”

Prepared for a long haul

Many said their struggle for legal recognition to get married and raise a family has been going on for the past several decades and that they were prepared to fight for many more years to come.

Faraz, who was dressed in a rainbow shirt, said he had hoped that the court would make same-sex marriage legally acceptable, allowing him to marry his partner.

He added that while the apex court had earlier delivered landmark judgments, such as the one in 2018 which decriminalised homosexuality, its order on Tuesday showed that the court had failed to take the next logical step.

Sidhant, who is pursuing Computer Science (Hons.) from DU, said, “Life gets really tough when you are not allowed basic human rights. Now that this matter has been referred to Parliament, I hope our cause is not further dismissed.”

Jainy, a member of Yaariyan, a youth group for the LGBTQ community, said, “I feel as if the judgment has made the path to our rights a little more arduous. However, today’s verdict is not a full stop. It is maybe just a comma.”

‘Different not wrong’

Pranav, a model and content creator, said, “Just because we are different doesn’t mean we are wrong. I would really want people to see the world from our eyes and know how we deal with our struggles. Then they will understand the challenges we face at every step of our lives, and this would bring about real change in society.”