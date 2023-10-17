Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE updates | Top court to pronounce judgment at 10:30 A.M.

Five judges of the Supreme Court will at 10.30 am on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on whether India can allow same-sex marriage, and at the heart of the case is the LGBTQIA+ community’s view that wedlock is the key to social acceptance and respect.
“How do I protect my family otherwise?” senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy and advocate Arundhati Katju, lawyers for petitioners Supriyo @ Supriya Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, asked the court.
They noted that marriage brings with it a host of rights, privileges and obligations bestowed and protected by the law. Married heterosexual couples can adopt children or have children by surrogacy or ART. They have automatic rights to consortium, inheritance, maintenance and tax benefits. They are beneficiaries under a host of employment statutes. The state’s protection to a spouse continues even after death in the form of pension or compassionate appointments.
