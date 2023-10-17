Same-sex marriage verdict LIVE updates | Top court to pronounce judgment at 10:30 A.M.

The case was reserved on May 11 for judgment

October 17, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

The Supreme Court today will pronounce its judgment in a series of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The case was reserved on May 11 for judgment.

The Constitution Bench is headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the other four judges are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha. Justice Bhat is scheduled to retire on October 20.

Also Read | Same-sex marriage hearing | The case so far

The judgment is eagerly awaited as the government had stiffly objected to the idea of a judicial declaration giving legal status to same-sex relationships, saying that would result in confusion and encroach into the legislative domain. In fact, the Centre had argued that the court ought to leave the issue to the Parliament and not even recognise a status “less than marriage” for same-sex couples.