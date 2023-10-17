HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under existing law, Supreme Court holds

Gender of a person is not the same as their sexuality, observes the top court

October 17, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Since a transgender person can be in a heterosexual relationship like a cis-male or cis-female, a union between a transwoman and a transman, or a transwoman and a cisman, or a transman and a ciswoman can be registered under marriage laws. File.

Since a transgender person can be in a heterosexual relationship like a cis-male or cis-female, a union between a transwoman and a transman, or a transwoman and a cisman, or a transman and a ciswoman can be registered under marriage laws. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on October 17 held that transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under existing law, including personal laws which regulate marriage.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, which decided petitions seeking legal status to same-sex marriage, held that “transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the freedom and entitlement to marry under the existing statutory provisions”.

Read the full judgment here

“The gender of a person is not the same as their sexuality. A person is a transgender person by virtue of their gender identity. A transgender person may be heterosexual or homosexual or of any other sexuality. If a transgender person is in a heterosexual relationship and wishes to marry their partner (and if each of them meets the other requirements set out in the applicable law), such a marriage would be recognised by the laws governing marriage,” the Chief Justice held in his opinion seconded by all the other four members of the Bench.

Since a transgender person can be in a heterosexual relationship like a cis-male or cis-female, a union between a transwoman and a transman, or a transwoman and a cisman, or a transman and a ciswoman can be registered under marriage laws, the Chief Justice reasoned.

“A transgender man has the right to marry a cisgender woman under the laws governing marriage in the country, including personal laws. Similarly, a transgender woman has the right to marry a cisgender man. A transgender man and a transgender woman can also marry,” the Chief Justice held.

Related Topics

transgender / LGBT / marriage

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.