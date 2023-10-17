HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Same-sex marriage hearing | How the case unfolded
File photo of the Annual Queer Pride March held in 2019
Go to Package home
A LGBTQ+ rights activist at the premises of the Supreme Court during pronouncement of verdict on same-sex marriages by the apex court in New Delhi on October 17, 2023.

Same-sex marriage | Supreme Court’s majority view holds that it cannot legalise queer unions

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A LGBTQ+ rights activist leaves the premises of the Supreme Court after the verdict on same-sex marriage in New Delhi on October 17, 2023.

Dejected and disappointed, but fight will go on, say LGBTQIA+ petitioners, activists

Abhinay Lakshman,Alisha Dutta
You're reading this story
Representational file image.

Supreme Court divided on allowing unmarried couples to adopt children jointly

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Since a transgender person can be in a heterosexual relationship like a cis-male or cis-female, a union between a transwoman and a transman, or a transwoman and a cisman, or a transman and a ciswoman can be registered under marriage laws. File.

Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under existing law, Supreme Court holds

Krishnadas Rajagopal
For representative purposes

The various petitions around same sex marriage

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The court had viewed the government’s proposal to form the committee as a “building block” for future changes. File

The choice for SC is between granting legal status to same-sex marriage or acting as facilitator to ease partners’ daily concerns

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The government has given them battle in court by countering that “living together as partners and having sexual relationship by same sex individuals [which is decriminalised now] is not comparable with the Indian family unit”. File

At the heart of the same-sex marriage court battle is partners’ right to protect their families

Krishnadas Rajagopal
People from the LGBTQ community participate in a march in Mumbai. File

Same-sex marriage: Morality vs equality

Adithya Reddy
The government had recently proposed a committee led by the Union Cabinet Secretary to examine whether any “administrative measures” could be taken to ease the daily concerns of same-sex couples. File.

Same-sex marriage case | Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on October 17

Krishnadas Rajagopal
 Gender may be fluid, but for a child, the “idea of mother cannot be”, a host of government bodies led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development told a Constitution Bench. Representational file image.

Same-sex marriage: gender may be fluid, but the idea of mother cannot be, Ministry tells SC

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image

Rajasthan opposes legal status for same-sex marriage, Centre tells SC

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

Traditions have not stopped the concept of marriage from evolving: SC

The Hindu Bureau
The government in the Supreme Court has said that same sex couples and live-in partners are not included in surrogacy and assisted reproduction laws to avoid ‘misuse’ and provide children a ‘complete family’.

Same sex couples, live-in partners not included in surrogacy and assisted reproduction laws, says govt. in Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The government said that the committee will be constituted considering the fact that the issues faced by the community would span across Ministries. File

Same-sex marriage | Ready to form panel led by Cabinet Secretary to address ‘human’ concerns of same-sex couples, govt. tells SC

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

Code of Victorian morality was imposed on our inclusive culture: Supreme Court

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Ready to play facilitator to push government to ease concerns of same-sex partners, says Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Supreme Court of India. File

Right to marry is not absolute, laws regulate marriage, government tells Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Same-sex marriage hearing | How far can the courts go, asks Supreme Court

The Hindu Bureau
A Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, P.S. Narasimha, and Hima Kohli amid a hearing of a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on April 19, 2023.

Supreme Court slams sections of Special Marriage Act requiring prior notice

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The government had argued in an affidavit that the Supreme Court had only decriminalised sexual intercourse between same-sex persons in its 2018 judgment in the Navtej Singh Johar case, and not legitimised same sex marriage. T

2018 Supreme Court ruling decriminalising homosexuality was a ‘rainbow of hope’

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Participants at a pride parade at Shaheed Bhagat Singh college in New Delhi in 2022.

State cannot discriminate against individuals over sexuality, says Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Representational file image.

Have written to States about same-sex marriage hearing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Media personnel at Supreme Court during a hearing of a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages, in New Delhi, on April 18, 2023.

SC side-steps Centre’s push to leave same-sex marriage decision to Parliament

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Advocates walk past the Supreme Court of India building, in New Delhi, on April 18, 2023

No absolute concept of a man or a woman, says SC in same-sex marriage case

Krishnadas Rajagopal
People from the LGBTQ community participate in Queer Azadi March at Azad Maidan. The Centre on April 17, 2023, told the Supreme Court that the demand for legal recognition of same-sex marriage is merely a voicing of “urban elitist views” for the purpose of social acceptance.

Same-sex marriage is a ‘mere urban elitist view’: Government to SC

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File

Constitution Bench formed in same-sex marriage case

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

Children of lesbian, gay parents do not necessarily become lesbians, gays: SC informs government

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Revellers participate in the annual LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade on November 27, 2022 in Bengaluru.

Same-sex marriages can rock societal values: Centre

Krishnadas Rajagopal
File image.

Supreme Court transfers to itself petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriage

The Hindu Bureau
A member and supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community shouts slogans while taking part in a pride parade in New Delhi. File

Supreme Court seeks govt response on including same-sex marriage under Special Marriage Act

Krishnadas Rajagopal
SHOW MORE 30 STORIES

Dejected and disappointed, but fight will go on, say LGBTQIA+ petitioners, activists

Queer couples and activists say disappointment is an “understatement” for their feelings, worry about impact of ruling on those facing opposition from their families, especially in rural India

October 17, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Abhinay Lakshman,Alisha Dutta
A LGBTQ+ rights activist leaves the premises of the Supreme Court after the verdict on same-sex marriage in New Delhi on October 17, 2023.

A LGBTQ+ rights activist leaves the premises of the Supreme Court after the verdict on same-sex marriage in New Delhi on October 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

As the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, began pronouncing its judgement in the historic marriage equality case, Kajal and Bhawna waited with bated breath, along with the 19 other petitioners in the case and queer people across the country. A lesbian couple currently on the run and forced to hide their relationships in their own hometowns, the pair battled confusion, fear and anxiety as the judgements started coming through, only to be left disappointed as soon as they realised what it meant. 

“Leaving the Parliament to decide the fate of our future seems unfair,” said Ms. Kajal, who hails from a tier-2 city in northern India.

Read the full judgment here

Queer couples, petitioners, and activists who spoke to The Hindu said that disappointment was “an understatement” as a description of their feelings. Transgender persons said the recognition of same-sex marriages would have meant so much more for their community, given how routine violence is from their native families.

ALSO READ
Same-sex marriage: Morality vs equality

‘Not good enough’

LGBTQIA+ activists and legal experts added that whatever recognitions have been granted in the minority judgements were good and welcome but “not enough”, noting that most of it had been laid down in previous judgements and had been said before. But activists across the board maintained that they will continue fighting for their rights.

Supriyo Chakraborty, the lead petitioner in the case, told The Hindu, “We are deeply disappointed by the judgement today. Though the court has reiterated that queer people have the right to form relationships, they stopped well short of legal recognition. On a personal level, we feel proud that we fought this battle. Though we lost, lots of dinner table conversations were initiated because of this case. We remain hopeful that one day, we will have full marriage equality.”

Also read | A case for marriage equality

‘SC failed to deliver’

Muskan Tibrewala, one of the few queer lawyers who argued in the case, however, said that all the work and the hours of putting up with dehumanising arguments in the Supreme Court had now gone to waste. “Considering that the government has not been supportive of our rights, and historically the Supreme Court being the upholder of queer rights, the SC has failed to deliver its responsibilities,” added Ms. Tibrewala.

In a majority judgement in the case, the Supreme Court ruled that non-heterosexual couples do not have the right to have their relationships recognised either as marriage or as a civil union, while re-affirming the right of transgender persons in heterosexual relationships to get married. The court also ruled in the majority that queer couples cannot be allowed to adopt children, dashing the hopes of Ms. Kajal and Ms. Bhawna, who wanted to start thinking about adopting a child in a couple of years. 

But even for queer couples who are not currently thinking about marriage or children, the judgement came as a blow, even if not an unexpected one.

“The Supreme Court knows fully well that the government is opposed to the idea of giving us our rights. Even then, how can they hand it back to a government committee — especially one that will most likely end up having cisgendered people in decision-making positions,” Grace Banu, a trans activist based in Tamil Nadu, added.

ALSO READ
Opinion | ‘My love will not destroy the fabric of society’

In danger from kin

“Despite the court mandating police protection for queer couples in danger from their families, in small towns like ours, the family’s wish gets precedence over our rights and the police force has never been in our favour and has sought opportunities to harass us,” said Ms. Bhawna. “Had the Supreme Court pronounced the judgement in our favour it would have made our fight against our families much easier and there would be no need for police intervention,” added Ms. Kajal.

Don Hasar, a trans individual who runs the Himachal Queer Foundation working with queer people in rural areas, agreed. “This judgement could have been a game-changer for queer people in rural India,” they told The Hindu, adding that the ruling may make things more complicated for queer people in villages dealing with their families.

Karuna Nundy argued for two queer couples before the Supreme Court. She told The Hindu that a historic opportunity to recognise the constitutional rights of queer families had been missed by the Supreme Court, as only one judge was needed to join Justices Chandrachud and Kaul in their declaration. “However,” she added, “the rights of transgenders to marry a person of the opposite gender has been recognised, that’s a step forward, also the affirmative protections in criminal law for queer couples.” But Don Hasar added that this part also left a gap in addressing issues faced by trans people in non-heterosexual relationships like themselves.

Related Topics

LGBT / marriage / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.