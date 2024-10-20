Wayanad bypoll: Who is Navya Haridas — BJP’s candidate against Priyanaka Gandhi

The BJP on Saturday (October 19, 2024) fielded Mahila Morcha leader Navya Haridas for Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency bypoll. She will be pitted against Congress’ national leader Priyanka Gandhi and the LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri.

The by-election for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate it.

While the Congress has decided to field Mr. Gandhi’s sister Priyanka — in her electoral debut —, the BJP has gone for two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor Ms. Haridas

Software engineer-turned politician

Ms. Haridas comes with some election experience to this crucial contest. She had previously fought from the Kozhikode South Assembly consituency in the 2021 elections. However, Ms. Haridas was unable to secure victory, and came in third below INL’s Ahamed Devarkovil, and IUML’s Noorbeena Rasheed. Mr. Devarkovil won the 2021 elections with 44.15% of the votes, while Ms. Haridas was restricted at20.89% votes.

According to PTI, Ms. Haridas is software engineer by profession, Haridas serves as the parliamentary party leader for the BJP in the corporation.

Priyanka seeks to leverage anti-incumbency

For Priyanka, this bypoll will be a test of Congress’ ability to leverage the anti-incumbency factor.

From Wayanad, in the April general elections, the CPI had fielded national executive member Annie Raja while the BJP put forward its State president K. Surendran.

Incidentally, the vote share of Mr. Gandhi, who emerged victorious, dwindled from 64.94% in 2019 to 59.69%, while Ms. Raja and Mr. Surendran witnessed an increase of 0.8% and 5.75% respectively in their tally. The bypoll will reveal whether Ms. Vadra can expand her influence than her brother’s victory margin in the Wayanad constituency spread over Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts..

The byelections will be held on November 13 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.