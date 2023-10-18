HamberMenu
Same-sex marriage hearing | How the case unfolded
File photo of the Annual Queer Pride March held in 2019
A LGBTQ+ rights activist at the premises of the Supreme Court during pronouncement of verdict on same-sex marriages by the apex court in New Delhi on October 17, 2023.

Same-sex marriage | Supreme Court’s majority view holds that it cannot legalise queer unions

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Law and custom: on the Supreme Court’s verdict on same-sex marriage

A LGBTQ+ rights activist leaves the premises of the Supreme Court after the verdict on same-sex marriage in New Delhi on October 17, 2023.

Dejected and disappointed, but fight will go on, say LGBTQIA+ petitioners, activists

Abhinay Lakshman,Alisha Dutta
Representational file image.

Supreme Court divided on allowing unmarried couples to adopt children jointly

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Since a transgender person can be in a heterosexual relationship like a cis-male or cis-female, a union between a transwoman and a transman, or a transwoman and a cisman, or a transman and a ciswoman can be registered under marriage laws. File.

Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under existing law, Supreme Court holds

Krishnadas Rajagopal
For representative purposes

The various petitions around same sex marriage

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The court had viewed the government’s proposal to form the committee as a “building block” for future changes. File

The choice for SC is between granting legal status to same-sex marriage or acting as facilitator to ease partners’ daily concerns

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The government has given them battle in court by countering that “living together as partners and having sexual relationship by same sex individuals [which is decriminalised now] is not comparable with the Indian family unit”. File

At the heart of the same-sex marriage court battle is partners’ right to protect their families

Krishnadas Rajagopal
People from the LGBTQ community participate in a march in Mumbai. File

Same-sex marriage: Morality vs equality

Adithya Reddy
The government had recently proposed a committee led by the Union Cabinet Secretary to examine whether any “administrative measures” could be taken to ease the daily concerns of same-sex couples. File.

Same-sex marriage case | Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on October 17

Krishnadas Rajagopal
 Gender may be fluid, but for a child, the “idea of mother cannot be”, a host of government bodies led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development told a Constitution Bench. Representational file image.

Same-sex marriage: gender may be fluid, but the idea of mother cannot be, Ministry tells SC

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image

Rajasthan opposes legal status for same-sex marriage, Centre tells SC

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

Traditions have not stopped the concept of marriage from evolving: SC

The Hindu Bureau
The government in the Supreme Court has said that same sex couples and live-in partners are not included in surrogacy and assisted reproduction laws to avoid ‘misuse’ and provide children a ‘complete family’.

Same sex couples, live-in partners not included in surrogacy and assisted reproduction laws, says govt. in Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The government said that the committee will be constituted considering the fact that the issues faced by the community would span across Ministries. File

Same-sex marriage | Ready to form panel led by Cabinet Secretary to address ‘human’ concerns of same-sex couples, govt. tells SC

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

Code of Victorian morality was imposed on our inclusive culture: Supreme Court

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Ready to play facilitator to push government to ease concerns of same-sex partners, says Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Supreme Court of India. File

Right to marry is not absolute, laws regulate marriage, government tells Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Same-sex marriage hearing | How far can the courts go, asks Supreme Court

The Hindu Bureau
A Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, P.S. Narasimha, and Hima Kohli amid a hearing of a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on April 19, 2023.

Supreme Court slams sections of Special Marriage Act requiring prior notice

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The government had argued in an affidavit that the Supreme Court had only decriminalised sexual intercourse between same-sex persons in its 2018 judgment in the Navtej Singh Johar case, and not legitimised same sex marriage. T

2018 Supreme Court ruling decriminalising homosexuality was a ‘rainbow of hope’

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Participants at a pride parade at Shaheed Bhagat Singh college in New Delhi in 2022.

State cannot discriminate against individuals over sexuality, says Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Representational file image.

Have written to States about same-sex marriage hearing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Media personnel at Supreme Court during a hearing of a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages, in New Delhi, on April 18, 2023.

SC side-steps Centre’s push to leave same-sex marriage decision to Parliament

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Advocates walk past the Supreme Court of India building, in New Delhi, on April 18, 2023

No absolute concept of a man or a woman, says SC in same-sex marriage case

Krishnadas Rajagopal
People from the LGBTQ community participate in Queer Azadi March at Azad Maidan. The Centre on April 17, 2023, told the Supreme Court that the demand for legal recognition of same-sex marriage is merely a voicing of “urban elitist views” for the purpose of social acceptance.

Same-sex marriage is a ‘mere urban elitist view’: Government to SC

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File

Constitution Bench formed in same-sex marriage case

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

Children of lesbian, gay parents do not necessarily become lesbians, gays: SC informs government

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Revellers participate in the annual LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade on November 27, 2022 in Bengaluru.

Same-sex marriages can rock societal values: Centre

Krishnadas Rajagopal
File image.

Supreme Court transfers to itself petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriage

The Hindu Bureau
A member and supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community shouts slogans while taking part in a pride parade in New Delhi. File

Supreme Court seeks govt response on including same-sex marriage under Special Marriage Act

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Law and custom: on the Supreme Court’s verdict on same-sex marriage

Court verdict leaves queer people with long struggle ahead for equality

October 18, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

The Supreme Court of India’s refusal to accord legal recognition to marriages between persons of the same sex is a huge legal setback to the queer community in the country. Given the progress in law in recent years and the deepening of the meaning of individual rights, there was widespread expectation that the five-judge Constitution Bench would give the Special Marriage Act (SMA), a law that allows any two people to marry, a gender-neutral interpretation to include people belonging to the same sex. Over the years, the amplitude of Article 21 of the Constitution has been expanded to cover the rights of privacy, dignity and marital choice, but the highest court has stopped short of the extra step needed to allow marriages or civil unions that are not heterosexual. All five judges have chosen to leave it to the legislature to enact such a law. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul have ruled that queer couples have a right to seek recognition for their union, but declined to read down the provisions of the SMA to that effect. On the other hand, Justices S. Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha reject the position, holding that any such recognition can only be based on statute. In effect, the Court has accepted the government’s view that any move to legalise same-sex marriages will fall in the legislature’s domain.

In concluding that there is no fundamental right to marry, the Court has negated the expectation that it would not allow discrimination against same-sex couples in the marital domain to continue. Marriage is indeed a social institution, with its own legal requirements and conditions for what constitutes a valid marriage. The right to seek social and legal validation through marriage is a matter of individual choice protected by the Constitution, but the Court still views it as being subject to statutory limitations. The majority disfavours the position that queer couples have a right to adopt children, but agrees with the minority that there is no bar on transpersons entering into heterosexual marriages. There is no disagreement among the judges about the right of such same-sex couples to cohabit and be free from coercion and threats. Given that large sections of India may be opposed to the legalisation of same-sex marriages on religious and cultural grounds, the possibility of Parliament taking the initiative to do so is quite bleak. The LGBTQIA+ community may now have to take heart from the Court’s direction that the government should form a committee to decide the rights and entitlements of queer couples. The community, however, still has quite a struggle ahead before the law catches up with its yearning for equality.

