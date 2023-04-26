HamberMenu
The Package | 14 Stories

Same-sex marriage hearing | The case so far

A collection of articles from The Hindu covering the ongoing case in Supreme Court seeking marriage equality

April 26, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Annual Queer Pride March held in 2019

File photo of the Annual Queer Pride March held in 2019 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court of India on April 18 began hearing a series of petitions seeking solemnisation of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act. The Special Marriage Act of 1954 provides a civil form of marriage for couples who cannot marry under their personal law.

The main petitioners of the case, Supriyo and Abhay Dang, argue that the non-recognition of same-sex marriage amounts to discrimination that strikes at the root of dignity and self-fulfillment of LGBTQIA+ couples.

Meanwhile, the Centre has maintained its stance against marriage equality, invoking the “accepted view” that a marriage between a biological man and woman is a “holy union, a sacrament and a sanskar” in India. In its submission to the Supreme Court, the BJP-led government has called this petition, a voicing of “urban elitist views”. The judges should leave the task to the Parliament, the people would decide whether such a “marriage of a different kind” is socially and religiously acceptable or not, the Centre said.

The petitioners have argued that the court need not wait for the Parliament to legislate to fill up a vacuum. The provisions of the Special Marriage Act, insofar as they do not recognise same sex marriages, were unconstitutional. The court could act as the ‘north star’. The petitioners submitted their closing arguments on April 26, following which the Centre will respond before the Supreme Court.

The various petitions around same sex marriage

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Same-sex marriage hearing | How far can the courts go, asks Supreme Court

The Hindu Bureau
A Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, P.S. Narasimha, and Hima Kohli amid a hearing of a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on April 19, 2023.

Supreme Court slams sections of Special Marriage Act requiring prior notice

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The government had argued in an affidavit that the Supreme Court had only decriminalised sexual intercourse between same-sex persons in its 2018 judgment in the Navtej Singh Johar case, and not legitimised same sex marriage. T

2018 Supreme Court ruling decriminalising homosexuality was a ‘rainbow of hope’

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Participants at a pride parade at Shaheed Bhagat Singh college in New Delhi in 2022.

State cannot discriminate against individuals over sexuality, says Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Have written to States about same-sex marriage hearing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Media personnel at Supreme Court during a hearing of a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages, in New Delhi, on April 18, 2023.

SC side-steps Centre’s push to leave same-sex marriage decision to Parliament

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Advocates walk past the Supreme Court of India building, in New Delhi, on April 18, 2023

No absolute concept of a man or a woman, says SC in same-sex marriage case

Krishnadas Rajagopal
People from the LGBTQ community participate in Queer Azadi March at Azad Maidan. The Centre on April 17, 2023, told the Supreme Court that the demand for legal recognition of same-sex marriage is merely a voicing of “urban elitist views” for the purpose of social acceptance.

Same-sex marriage is a ‘mere urban elitist view’: Government to SC

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Constitution Bench formed in same-sex marriage case

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Children of lesbian, gay parents do not necessarily become lesbians, gays: SC informs government

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Revellers participate in the annual LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade on November 27, 2022 in Bengaluru.

Same-sex marriages can rock societal values: Centre

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Supreme Court transfers to itself petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriage

The Hindu Bureau
A member and supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community shouts slogans while taking part in a pride parade in New Delhi. File

Supreme Court seeks govt response on including same-sex marriage under Special Marriage Act

Krishnadas Rajagopal

