HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Package | 22 Stories

Same-sex marriage: gender may be fluid, but the idea of mother cannot be, Ministry tells SC

Ministry of Women and Child Development joined hands with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Central Adoption Resource Authority to argue that a mother-child cannot be compromised at any cost

May 11, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
 Gender may be fluid, but for a child, the “idea of mother cannot be”, a host of government bodies led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development told a Constitution Bench. Representational file image.

 Gender may be fluid, but for a child, the “idea of mother cannot be”, a host of government bodies led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development told a Constitution Bench. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Gender may be fluid, but for a child, the “idea of mother cannot be”, a host of government bodies led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development told a Constitution Bench in the same-sex marriage case on May 10.

The Ministry joined hands with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Central Adoption Resource Authority to argue that a mother-child cannot be compromised at any cost.

“A gender may be fluid, but the idea of mother cannot be. Benefit under many laws is limited to the definite definition of mother, which is not as certain in the relationship of same-sex or gender-neutral or gender-fluid couples,” Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati argued before a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Ms. Bhati said the idea of gender fluidity could not be allowed to manifest in areas in which special protections or affirmative action had been made for women as a binary gender. She said this would prove detrimental to women.

“Where the purpose and rationale of the Constitution and laws is to protect or recognise a binary gender, none of the non-binary genders can claim parity,” Ms. Bhati contended.

She also argued that all categories of LGBTQIA++ persons cannot be put in a single compartment with a single remedy for all purposes.

“That would clearly amount to manifest inequality and arbitrariness suffering from the vice of unconstitutionality,” the law officer argued for the government.

Related Topics

LGBT / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.