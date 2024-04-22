Neha Hiremath murder | Muslim outfits observe bandh in Hubballi-Dharwad in solidarity with victim’s family

April 22, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Strongly condemning the murder of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath and seeking stringent punishment to her assailant, Muslim organisations and trade bodies observed voluntary bandh in Hubballi-Dharwad on Monday, April 22, and took out silent protest march in Dharwad.

As per the decision taken by Anjuman-e-Islam, all business establishments run by Muslims remained closed till afternoon on Monday.

Members of the Muslim community put up posters paying tribute to Neha Hiremath, an MCA student and daughter of Congress municipal councillor Niranja Hiremath of Hubballi. She was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khandunayak, her former classmate.

Memorandum submitted to DC’s office

In Dharwad, they congregated on the premises of Anjuman-e-Islam Society. Led by its President Ismail Tamatgar, moulvis and elders took out a silent march seeking ‘Justice for Neha’ to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The speakers said that the Muslim community was deeply hurt by the heinous act and that the accused Fayaz had brought shame to the entire community through this reprehensible crime. They said the community was with Neha’s family in their grief.

They later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding stern action against the accused.

To express solidarity with Neha’s family, Anjuman-e-Islam Society has decided to name one of its blocks after her and plans to request her parents to inaugurate it.

Meanwhile BJP, Sri Ram Sena and other organisations staged protests in Hubballi-Dharwad and other places of North Karnataka seeking justice for Neha.