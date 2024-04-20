April 20, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

While protests are being held across Karnataka seeking capital punishment to the accused in the murder of Neha Hiremath in her college campus in Hubballi, his parents have apologised to the people of Karnataka and the family of the deceased. They have demanded strict punishment for what their sone has done.

Speaking to mediapersons in Dharwad on April 20, Fayaz’s mother, Mamtaz, a teacher, has demanded strict punishment as per the law of the land.

She was deeply shocked by the developments that had led to Neha’s murder. “It is great injustice to Neha and her family.. What he has done is completely wrong. He has made us hang our head in shame. He had left home five days ago (April 13) saying he was fed up of sitting at home and would go find a job. I came to know about the murder after an acquaintance called asking me to switch on the television,” she said.

‘They were in love’

Terming Neha as a good girl, Mamtaz said that her son and Neha were not only good friends, but were also in love.

“It was not a one-sided love. He had told me that Neha was in love with him, and they were ready to get married, but I had told him to first focus on a career. My son is intelligent and was a university blue (an award of colours earned by athletes for competition at the highest level). Neha too was intelligent. I wanted them to prepare for IAS. But he has made us hang our head in shame,” she said. She recalled speaking to Neha over phone once.

“But what he has done is a big mistake, and he should suffer for what he has done. As a mother myself, I know the kind of grief Neha’s family is in. He should be given severe punishment as per the law of the land,” she said.

Father apologises

Speaking to mediapersons in Munavalli in Belagavi district in north Karnataka, father of the accused Babasaheb Subani too apologised to the people and to Neha’s family.

“Because of my son’s heinous act, Munavalli has earned a bad name. Very strict punishment should be given to my son for what he has done. It should be such that no one should ever think of committing such an act,” he said.

Mr. Babasaheb informed that Neha’s father had called him to tell that Fayaz was troubling his daughter. “However, Fayaz had told me that they were in love. He had subsequently quarreled with me, and stopped talking to me. As we had some domestic dispute, he was living with his mother separately.”

Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar called on Neha’s family in Hubballi and tried to console them.

‘Do not politicise the murder’

In a related development, amid rain, various Veerashaiva Lingayat seers and community members organised a protest at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi seeking justice for Neha. Participants included Fakir Dingaleshwar swami and Sri Mallikarjun swami of Murugha mutt in Dharwad.

The protesting seers expressed displeasure over political parties trying to misuse the incident for political benefits. The seers said politicians must not misuse the grief of people for their political needs.