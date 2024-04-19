GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jihadi activities increasing in State due to appeasement policies of the Congress: Jagadish Shettar

April 19, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
“Jihadi mentality is growing in the State due to the appeasement policies of the Congress government,” Jagadish Shettar, BJP candidate from Belagavi constituency said in Belagavi Friday.

“Jihadi activities are growing in Karnataka. The State government is responsible for this. There is a collapse of law and order,” Mr. Shettar alleged.

He said that a sense of lawlessness was gripping the citizens with the rise in incidents like the murder of Neha Hiremath by Fayaz Munavalli in a college in Hubballi on Thursday. The State government should not think its work ends with arrests. The accused should get the prescribed punishment. What is more, the CM, Home Minister and Police Department should ensure that such incidents do not recur, he said.

ABVP protest

ABVP members took out protest rallies in several cities and towns including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and others. They condemned the offence in Hubballi and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Rohit Umnabadimath, leader, criticised the statement by G. Parameshwara, Home Minister, that hinted at a relationship between the victim and the accused. “It is a comment on her character. It is unforgivable,” he said. That the accused hacked her to death on the college premises during the day shows that law and order has collapsed in the State. Sachin Hiremath, Mallikarjun Pujari, Amulya Goudar and others were present.

