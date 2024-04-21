Police team that caught the Hubballi murder accused felicitated

April 21, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - Belagavi

Renuka Sukumar, Hubballi Dharwad city police commissioner has felicitated the team of police officers whose swift action led to the successful arrest of the accused in the recent murder case.

The Commissioner gave away Cop of the Month awards to each member of the team that apprehended Fayaz Babasaheb (23), who escaped after brutally stabbing Neha Hiremath in the BVB college campus on April 18.

A team had been formed under the leadership of ACP Shivaprakash Nayka and Police Inspector D K Patil to trace and apprehend the accused. The team arrested the accused within an hour of the offence. Later, the accused was remanded in judicial custody.

Ms Sukumar appreciated the performance of the team. She always gave away Rs. 25,000 cash prize and appreciation letters to the team.