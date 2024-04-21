BJP’s attempts to politicise the Hubballi murder case will not succeed, says Satish Jarkiholi

April 21, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - belagavi

BJP is trying to politicise the Hubballi murder case. But it will not succeed in reducing the chances of the Congress, Satish Jarkiholi, Minister and Congress leader, said in Hukkeri on April 21.

“This is not the first time the BJP is politicising such an incident. They have done it in the past several times. But when something like this happens during their rule, they ignore it. They did not raise their voice about the rape and murder of Manisha Walmiki in Uttar Pradesh. During BJP rule in Karnataka, a woman called Gangamma suffered a similar fate in Vijayapura district, but they did not speak about it. They tend to utilise several problems for political benefits. But they will not succeed,” he said. To a query on the BJP’s campaign that `Hindu girls were not safe in Congress rule’, he said that that too was another of the BJP’s old political tricks. “But such tricks will not work. The State is developing at a rapid pace and there are welfare measures like the Congress guarantees. I am sure the people will see through the BJP’s lies,” he said.

He said the BJP making the Hubballi case as a poll plank would not affect the Congress. He expressed confidence that the people will vote for real issues and not emotional propaganda.

“It is a heinous offence that needs to be condemned strongly. The offender should get the maximum punishment as per law. However, it is a problem between two individuals and not a political issue. There is no connection between the murder and the elections. The truth will come out after investigation by the police,’‘ he said.

“There is no truth in the claims that the Congress government will fall after the elections. It is all baseless propaganda by the BJP. They have done such propaganda in the past and have failed, he said. We have the requisite majority and we will complete our term,’‘ he said.

“BJP is also spreading lies that the guarantees will cease after the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP’s blabbering about the guarantees had an interesting effect. It has led to a situation where they gave the guarantee schemes wide publicity, “ he added

He said his daughter and Congress candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi has a strong chance to win from Chikkodi. For over three decades, the Jarkiholi family has been with the people. I am sure our next generation will continue do the same. Priyanka Jarkiholi is already handling the charitable works in the Satish Jarkiholi foundation and other organisations. If elected, she will carry on her social and political responsibilities adequately, he said. “She has been touring rural areas and working for the welfare of the poor for 4-5 years now. She will not only continue it, but also work harder for the development of the constituency and the welfare of the people using the political power.”

“Chikkodi has developed due to the efforts of leaders like former minister Prakash Hukkeri. However, it needs to develop more. If elected, we will develop it further,’‘ he said, adding that the Congress is a party that supports the poor and the development of the State. “It is reflected in our actions.”

He believes that there is no Modi wave in the district. “This is not an election to be fought between the Modi factor and the Congress guarantees. The fight is between the two candidates,’‘ he said.