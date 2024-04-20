GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veerashaiva Lingayat community demands capital punishment for Neha’s murderer

April 20, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Veerashaiva Lingayat community members demanding capital punishment for Neha Hiremath’s murderer in Yadgir on Saturday.

Veerashaiva Lingayat community members demanding capital punishment for Neha Hiremath’s murderer in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Activists of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha have condemned the brutal murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi and held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office to urge the State government to take strict action against the accused with capital punishment. 

Somashakhar Mannur and Avinash Jagannath, presidents of the mother body and youth wing of the organisations, who led the protest, shouted slogans against the murder and strongly urged the State government to punish the accused through capital punishment.

Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sharanagowda Badiyal, Siddappa Hotti, Mahesh Anegundi, Channu Bilhar, and others were present.

