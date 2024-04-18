GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Councillor’s daughter stabbed to death on campus in Hubballi

April 18, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, Neha Hiremath, daughter of councillor of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of her college in Hubballi on Thursday.

The assailant is said to be an acquaintance of the young girl who was studying in first year MCA at KLE Technological University in Hubballi.

The assailant reportedly stabbed her multiple times and left her profusely bleeding. Some of the students and staff of the university immediately rushed her to hospital, where she died of injuries.

On getting information, Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya rushed to KIMS Hospital and consoled the family members. Sources said that a youth has been taken into custody but the authorities have not revealed any details so far.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.