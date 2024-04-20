Neha Hiremath’s murder: Leaders, religious heads meet family

April 20, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

While protests over the brutal murder of student Neha Hiremath continued for the third day in a row at various places across the State seeking severe punishment to the accused Fayaz in the case, religious heads, political leaders including Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar met Neha’s family to console them.

BJP leaders including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, ex-Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar and ex-Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have sought a thorough investigation terming it a case of ‘Love Jihad’ and lambasted the state government for what they have termed as ‘failing law and order situation in the State’.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara has ruled out the love jihad theory but has apologised to the victim’s family for his remark of ‘accidental incident’ that he made on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told presspersons in Mysuru that the Opposition parties were trying to misuse the incident for political gain. Condemning the incident, he however said it was not a case of love jihad and the government was taking every step to ensure severe punishment for the accused.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Industries Minister M.B. Patil said that the accused deserved capital punishment for the heinous crime.

Seers protest

Hubballi witnessed protests by Veerashaiva Lingayat seers including Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami and Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt, who sought stringent punishment to the accused. The seers, particularly Dingaleshwar Swami, expressed displeasure over those politicising the incident. He said BJP should be ashamed for its act of misusing the incident to suit its political needs. He also advised the State government to behave responsibly in handling the case and assuring stringent punishment to the accused.

Protests were held by BJP and Hindutva organisations in various parts including Munavalli, the native town of the accused. Members of ABVP and Sadbhava Vedike also held protests in Hubballi.

Hebbalkar meets family

Earlier in the day, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the house of municipal councillor from Congress Niranjan Hiremath, consoled the family members and assured them of an impartial investigation into the whole incident and punishment to the guilty.

Shivamurthy Shivacharya of Taralabalu Mutt, Sirigere, Vachanananda Swami of Panchamasali Peetha, Harihar, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and others met Neha’s family.

Parents seek severe punishment

In a related development, the parents of Fayaz, the accused in student Neha Hiremath’s murder case, have apologised to the people of the State and the family of Neha and have demanded strict punishment for him.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, Fayaz’s mother, Mamtaz, a teacher, has demanded strict punishment as per law of the land.

She said she was deeply shocked by the developments that had led to Neha’s brutal murder. “It is great injustice to Neha and her family. What he has done is completely wrong. He has made us hang our head in shame. He had left home five days ago (April 13) saying he was fed up of sitting at home and would go find a job. I came to know about the ghastly incident after an acquaintance called me asking me to switch on the television,” she said in a choking voice.

“Were in love”

Terming Neha a good person, Mamtaz said that her son and Neha were good friends but they were also in love. “It was not one-sided love. He had told me that Neha was in love with him and they were ready to get married but I had told him to first focus on making a career. My son was intelligent. Neha too was intelligent. I wanted them to prepare for IAS. But he has made us hang our head in shame,” she said recalling that she had spoken to Neha over phone once.

“But what he has done is a big mistake and he should suffer for it. As a mother myself, I know the kind of grief Neha’s family is in. He should be given severe punishment as per law of the land,” she said.

Fayaz’ father apologises

Speaking to presspersons in Munavalli in Belagavi district, the father of the accused Fayaz, Babasaheb Subani too has apologised to the people and Neha’s family. “Because of my son’s heinous act, Munavalli has earned a bad name. Very strict punishment should be given to my son for what he has done. It should be such that no one should ever think of committing such acts” he said.

Mr. Babasaheb said Neha’s father had called him to tell him that Fayaz had been troubling his daughter. “However, Fayaz had told me that they were in love and wanted to get married. He had subsequently quarralled with me and stopped talking to me. As we had some domestic dispute, he was living with his mother separately,” Mr. Babasaheb said.

Neha’s father disagrees

Neha’s father Niranjan Hiremath, however has termed this a lie, saying that there was no such thing and they had never approached him with a marriage proposal.

Mr. Hiremath also said that there were some unseen hands behind videos that had become viral on social media and Home Minister and Chief Minister were being given wrong information on the whole issue.

He added that, subsequently Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar had met him and assured him of requisite measures. He said he had given information of four others who he believed were involved in the incident and the commissioner had assured him of action.