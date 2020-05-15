Coronavirus India lockdown Day 52 live updates | More than 80,000 people in India test positive for COVID-19

India registered a spike of over 3,900 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country above 80,000. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh continue to account for the bulk of the numbers.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad continues to register a mortality rate of almost 6.7%, way above the national average of less than 4%. Ahmedabad’s figures of the virus cases and deaths are even sharper than Mumbai in proportion to the population of both cities.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

10 am | Odisha

48 new cases in Odisha

Odisha registered 48 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the State’s total to 672, according to the State Health Department.

More details awaited.

9.40 am | South Korea

S.Korean coronavirus test maker Osang ready to ship 100 mln kits to U.S.

Osang Healthcare Co, the first South Korean maker of coronavirus test kits to win preliminary approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, is ready to ship kits that can test 100 million people in the United States, an executive said on Friday.

Fast-track approval, followed by a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing, is credited with helping South Korea slow the disease and avoid strict lockdowns, while the United States has been criticised for a slow response.

Read more

9.20 am | India

Over 3,900 new cases in India in the past 24 hours: Health Ministry

India has registered 3,967 new COVID-19 positive cases and 100 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to an update from the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

With this, the total number of cases in the country is now 81,970, according to Union Ministry data. Of this, 51,401 are active cases. As many as 2,649 people have succumbed to the infection while 27,919 people have been cured.

9 am | Kerala

First special train from Delhi to Kerala arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central COVID-19 AC Special Train carrying over 600 passengers reached the Kerala capital on Friday morning, a first after the passenger train services were stopped due the national lockdown on March 25,

Of the 1,087 passengers bound to Kerala, 216 had alighted at Kozhikode railway station on Thursday night and 269 in Ernakulam Junction at 1.20 a.m. on Friday. The remaining 602 passengers bound for Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts alighted when the 02432 special train reached Thiruvananthapuram Central in the morning.