Live

Middle East crisis LIVE: Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in major cities around the world demanding an end to bloodshed in Gaza and the wider Middle East as the start of Israel’s war in the Palestinian enclave approaches its first anniversary.

Updated - October 06, 2024 10:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Israeli soldiers move on armoured personnel carriers (APC) near the Israeli-Gaza border as smoke rises to the sky in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Israeli soldiers move on armoured personnel carriers (APC) near the Israeli-Gaza border as smoke rises to the sky in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Powerful new explosions rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs late Saturday as Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon, also striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters. 

About 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through central London while thousands also gathered in Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town and New York City. Demonstrations were also held near the White House in Washington, protesting U.S. support for its ally Israel in military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon. 

The ‘Axis of Resistance’: Iran’s forward defence network

Thousands of people in Lebanon, including Palestinian refugees, continued to flee the widening conflict in the region, while rallies were held around the world marking the approaching anniversary of the start of the war in Gaza. 

The strong explosions began near midnight and continued into Sunday after Israel’s military urged residents to evacuate areas in Dahiyeh, the predominantly Shiite collection of suburbs on Beirut’s southern edge.

Israel’s military confirmed it was striking targets near Beirut and said about 30 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with some intercepted. 

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that at least 41,825 people have been killed in almost a year of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Follow the live updates here:
  • October 06, 2024 09:51
    Deadly Israeli attacks on health workers in Lebanon; hospital shuts down

    Israel’s military struck outside the gates of a hospital in southern Lebanon without warning on Friday (October 4, 2024) killing seven paramedics and forcing the facility to close, the hospital director told The Associated Press a day after one of the most deadly attacks on health workers in the weeks since fighting escalated between Israel and Hezbollah.

    The account of the Friday (October 4, 2024) airstrikes that flung hospital doors off their hinges and shattered glass was the latest to detail attacks that Lebanon’s health ministry says have killed dozens of health workers. 

    Read the whole story here.

Published - October 06, 2024 09:51 am IST

