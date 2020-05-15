Colleges will be reopened only after Tamil Nadu is COVID-19 free, says Minister

Colleges will be reopened only after the State was completely rid of COVID-19 cases, said Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan in Dharmapuri on Friday.

Amid looming uncertainty over the start of the next academic year, the Minister said the colleges will be reopened only after the State was rid of the last of the COVID-19 cases. Most college campuses were handed over to the Health Department and isolation facilities have been set up in those campuses. Only after the State was free of all COVID cases, and only after the campuses were thoroughly disinfected, will the government be in a position to reopen colleges for the next year, Mr. Anbalagan said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of inaugurating desilting works in two lakes here. According to the Minister, the government was prepared to conduct semester exams and to start online registrations for counselling for engineering. However, the State should first be rid of all active cases before the government decides to open colleges for the next term.

“Students should have no fear of entering campuses that had housed isolation facilities. The campuses will be disinfected thoroughly and handed back for the next academic year,” Mr. Anbalagan said.