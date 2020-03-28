National

PM Modi announces emergency relief fund to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, PM Modi said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government’s fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

State Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | Coronavirus - Live updates

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, he said on Twitter.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19,” he said, adding the fund has been constituted respecting that spirit.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 5:50:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-announces-emergency-relief-fund-to-fight-coronavirus/article31192739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY