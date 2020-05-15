Other States

Coronavirus | Complete lockdown in Aurangabad till Sunday

Migrant workers travel on top of a truck as they arrive at Fatehpur, in the northern State of Uttar Pradesh, from the neighbouring Maharashtra.

Migrant workers travel on top of a truck as they arrive at Fatehpur, in the northern State of Uttar Pradesh, from the neighbouring Maharashtra.   | Photo Credit: AP

Only medical shops will be allowed to remain open.

There would be a complete lockdown in Aurangabad city till May 17 in view of the rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, a senior official said on Friday.

Earlier, the city had adopted odd-even formula, under which shops remained closed on odd days and open for few hours on even days.

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, however, decided to suspend this system, said Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey.

Cases, fatalities rise in Pune, Aurangabad

There will be a complete lockdown till Sunday night and passes allotted to reach the workplace would be cancelled till May 17, Mr. Pandey tweeted. Only medical shops will be allowed to remain open.

The number of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district has reached 823, with 74 new patients being detected on Friday morning, an official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 5:00:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-complete-lockdown-in-aurangabad-till-sunday/article31593241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY