84 patients discharged from Cuddalore Government Hospital

As many as 84 COVID-19 patients, who have recovered after treatment, were discharged from the Cuddalore Government General Hospital on Friday.

The patients were given a warm send-off by a team of officials led by Collector V. Anbuselvan, doctors and nurses at the Cuddalore GH.

Official sources said that as many as 85 persons were admitted in the isolation ward in the GH. Of them, 84 recovered after treatment while one person who tested positive in the second round of confirmatory tests was sent to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.

The district’s count of COVID-19 cases now stands at 413 including 293 active cases.

A Health Department official said that the discharged patients would be in mandatory home quarantine for 14 days.

As many as 2,884 patients are in home quarantine across the district and are being continuously monitored, he said.