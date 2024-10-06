GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai IAF air show 2024 LIVE: Indian Air Force showcases 72 aircrafts including the Rafale, SU-30, Tejas

The scintillating air show is being held as part of the 92nd anniversary of the IAF observed on October 8.

Updated - October 06, 2024 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Air Force fighter jets form a tricolour during the rehearsal of an air show, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Friday.

Indian Air Force fighter jets form a tricolour during the rehearsal of an air show, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force is conducting its mega air show on the Marina Beach in Chennai today. The scintillating air show is being held as part of the 92nd anniversary of the IAF observed on October 8. 

This year’s air show will showcase 72 types of aircrafts comprising the Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguar and Tejas, along with the iconic aerobatic teams of Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopters, would be performing manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying. 

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has urged the spectators to use Metro Rail and MRTS services to bypass road traffic and arrive at the venue comfortably. Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot.

In Pictures | Throwback to Chennai’s first air show in 2003

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are the chief guests along with the Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Ministers and senior air force officers. 

Follow live updates here:
Watch the Indian Air Force Aerial Display live
  • October 06, 2024 11:39
    CM Stalin arrives at air show

    Screenshot 2024-10-06 113729.png

  • October 06, 2024 11:34
    Akash Ganga team, India’s premier military parachute display

    WhatsApp Image 2024-10-06 at 11.28.02 AM.jpeg

  • October 06, 2024 11:14
    Jet set, go!

    The Indian Air Force will display its full defence prowess, especially air capability and also showcase its range of new aircraft including Rafale, in action at a breathtaking display over the Marina sky on October 6, as part of the 92nd IAF Day.

    - PTI

Published - October 06, 2024 11:28 am IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / Live news / defence

