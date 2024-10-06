The Indian Air Force is conducting its mega air show on the Marina Beach in Chennai today. The scintillating air show is being held as part of the 92nd anniversary of the IAF observed on October 8.

This year’s air show will showcase 72 types of aircrafts comprising the Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguar and Tejas, along with the iconic aerobatic teams of Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopters, would be performing manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has urged the spectators to use Metro Rail and MRTS services to bypass road traffic and arrive at the venue comfortably. Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are the chief guests along with the Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Ministers and senior air force officers.