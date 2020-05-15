COVID-19 cases in A.P. goes up to 2,307

Coronavirus is spreading in Andhra Pradesh inspite of the lockdown with 102 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. The number includes 57 persons who contracted the virus locally and through Koyambedu market in Chennai and 45 are migrant workers (34 from Maharashtra and 11 from Rajasthan) who returned to the State recently.

The total number of positive cases as on Friday is 2,307 including 150 cases of migrant returnees.

The number of persons who were discharged stood at 1,252 and the death toll was 48. As many as 60 patients recovered in the past day. The Health Department's bulletin has been showing the migrant cases out of the State tally for the last two days.

Of the 57 new cases in the State, 14 each are from Chittoor and Nellore, 9 from Krishna, 8 from Kurnool, 4 from Anantapur, 3 from Vizianagaram, 2 each from Kadapa and Visakhapatnam and one from East Godavari district. Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari did not have even a single positive case in 24 hours.