Plea seeks release of quarantined Tablighis

A plea before the Delhi High Court has sought release of nearly 3,300 members of Tablighi Jamaat who were sent to various quarantine centres for around 40 days and not released despite reporting negative for COVID-19.

Social worker Sabiha Quadri, in the petition, alleged that many people have been illegally lodged in quarantine centres and submitted that several people in such centres have written letters to the authorities. However, they have not been considered.

The plea sought direction to the authorities to comply with the guidelines of 14-day quarantine and to constitute a high-level panel to enquire as to whether continuous confinement of the members is a constitutional violation or not.

After being exposed to a large gathering on March 31 amid the lockdown, many members of Tablighi Jamaat from Nizamuddin were taken out by the authorities and lodged in different quarantine centres in Delhi.

The petition said a total of 3,288 people from Tablighi Jamaat have been put under different quarantine centres and till date none has been released from there despite the fact that they are not in any manner infected with the virus and in case of many members, three consecutive reports with negative endorsement have come.

It also sought to constitute a committee to investigate the death of two members of the organisation who died in the quarantine centre and to lodge FIR against the officials.