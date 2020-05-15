Thiruvananthapuram

First special train from Delhi to Kerala arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

All travellers will have to undergo 14 days compulsory quarantine at home or at the government-designated place.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central COVID-19 AC Special Train carrying over 600 passengers reached the Kerala capital on Friday morning, a first after the passenger train services were stopped due the national lockdown on March 25,

Of the 1,087 passengers bound to Kerala, 216 had alighted at Kozhikode railway station on Thursday night and 269 in Ernakulam Junction at 1.20 a.m. on Friday. The remaining 602 passengers bound for Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts alighted when the 02432 special train reached Thiruvananthapuram Central in the morning.

Sixty one passengers hailing from Tamil Nadu also alighted here.

Six passengers who showed symptoms of COVID-19 were shifted to Kozhikode Medical College and one to General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after the screening at the railway stations.

The passengers to various districts were taken in KSRTC buses, and those having private vehicles were allowed to proceed to their homes in them. All travellers will have to undergo 14 days compulsory quarantine at home or at the government-designated place.

Elaborate arrangements were made at the railway stations in the State for the hassle-free health check up at the platforms and early exit by the health, railways and the district administrations.

After sanitising, the same rake will be used to operate 02431 special train to New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7. 15 p.m.on Friday. In the return journey, the special train will stop only at Ernakulam Junction and Kozhikode stations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 8:37:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/first-special-train-from-delhi-to-kerala-arrives-in-thiruvananthapuram/article31588193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY