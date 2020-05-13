Coronavirus India lockdown Day 50 updates | PM hints at Lockdown 4.0 beyond May 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new-look Lockdown 4.0 beyond May 17 was in the offing, while announcing an economic stimulus package for ₹20-lakh-crore (estimated at 10% of the GDP), with a clearly defined leap towards economic reforms that will, in his words, lead to Atmanirbhar Bharat, or a self-reliant, resilient India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. today. She is expected to announce the details of the economic stimulus package.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its May 13 update said that 74,281 have been tested positive and the death toll stands at 2,415.

Here are the latest updates:

9.20 am

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases, including eight asymptomatic ones, while the epicentre of the deadly virus Wuhan city, which announced plans to test all of its over 11 million people, has confirmed no new COVID-19 infection, health authorities said on Wednesday.

8.50 am

Odisha registers single day a three-digit jump by adding 101 new cases on Wednesday taking its total to 538 cases.

Of the total, 419 were under treatment, while 116 had recovered and three had died.

(Prafulla Das)

8.30 am

5 plagues have come out of China in last 20 years, says U.S. National Security Advisor

As many as five plagues have come out of China in the last 20 years and at some point it has to stop, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has said, holding the country responsible for the origin of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 2,50,000 people globally.

8.15 am

49 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Bihar taking the total number of infected people to 879.

The cases were reported from Patna, Nalanda, Nawada, Jehanabad and Samastipur districts.

(Amarnath Tewary)

6.45 am

Mexico sees 353 deaths in most lethal coronavirus day

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,997 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, along with 353 additional deaths, the most deadly day since the pandemic began.

Jammu and Kashmir launches web portal, helpline to facilitate movement of stranded people

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a web portal to help its residents stranded in other parts of the country due to the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official spokesman said.

The portal jkmonitoring.nic.in gives updates to those registered and also allows a person to check his application status for facilitating journey back home, he said.