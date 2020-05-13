COVID-19: 18 security personnel in Nashik test positive as cases rise across Maharashtra

At least 18 security personnel from Nashik district have tested positive for COVID-19 as the spike in new cases continued unabated across Maharashtra, including Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur districts, on May 13.

According to authorities, the policemen, who live in different parts of Nashik district, were deployed for duty in Malegaon city – a virus hotbed in the district as well as in the entire north Maharashtra region.

Sixteen of these are policemen while two are jawans from the State Reserve Police Force, said authorities, adding that the 18 — most of whom were above 50 — had tested positive when 128 securitymen were screened.

Till the evening of May 12, Nashik had reported a total 741 cases, including 34 fatalities. Malegaon recorded 616 of the cases apart from all the COVID-19 deaths in the district as well.

More than 130 securitymen had tested positive in Nashik till now, said sources.

24 new cases in Aurangabad

Meanwhile, 24 new cases and two more deaths — that of a 94-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman — were reported from Aurangabad city since the evening of May 12.

This takes the district’s cumulative tally to more than 700 positive cases and 17 deaths, all from Aurangabad city.

The new cases include that of an eight-month-old baby.

Cases continued to mount in Pune district as well with 35 new ones being reported since May 12 to take the district’s total tally — including deaths and recoveries — to 3,169, said health officials.

The district’s death toll currently stands at 168, with 149 of these being reported from Pune city, 12 from the rural areas and seven from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

As per figures given by the Pune zilla parishad’s Health Department till the evening of May 12, there were 1,608 active cases in the district which included 1,401 cases in Pune city, 53 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 154 in Pune rural areas.

Taking into account the new cases, the number of active positive patients has risen to 1,643 with 116 of them said to be in a critical condition.

1,358 recoveries

However, in a heartening development, the numbers of those recovering have also increased with as many as 1,358 persons across the district being discharged after being declared cured.

Nagpur district, too, reported 10 new cases to take its tally to 314. Five of these new cases were pregnant women, said authorities.

Nine of these were reported from the city’s Mominpura area while one from the Satranjipura area — the city’s virus hotspots which account for more than 200 of the positive cases.

On May 12, Maharashtra had reported 1,026 new cases to take the State’s cumulative tally to 24,427 while 53 new deaths saw the toll climbing to 921.