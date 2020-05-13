Karnataka

Karnataka RTC employees donate ₹9.85 cr to CM relief fund

After the State government released the amount for paying salaries of employees of the state-owned road transport corporations, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman S. Savadi, who also holds the Transport portfolio, on Wednesday handed over a cheque of ₹9.85 crore to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa towards the CM COVID Relief Fund.

The amount is one-day salary contributed by employees of the four State road transport corporations of Karnataka (KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC, NWKRTC).

The government-run RTCs have not been operating buses for the last two months owing to the lockdown. This has resulted in a huge revenue loss to RTCs and BMTC.

A press release from the Transport Ministry said for the first time the government had paid salaries to employees of the State road transport corporations. The RTCs have been generating their own revenue and paying salaries to employees so far.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Savadi expressed gratitude to Mr. Yediyurappa for supporting Karnataka RTCs in this hour of crisis and boosting the morale of employees.

Nandeesh Reddy, Chairman, BMTC, Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Transport , Shivayogi C. Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC, were present on the occasion.

