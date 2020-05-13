COVID-19: Karnataka records 26 new cases

One more death has been reported in Karnataka, taking the State’s total toll to 32.

A 60-year-male resident of Kalaburgi, from a containment zone was brought dead on May 11 to a designated hospital in Kalaburgi. His swab samples tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Health department’s midday bulletin.

Meanwhile, 26 new cases have been reported in the State taking the total cases to 951. This includes 32 COVID deaths, one non-COVID death and 442 discharges.

The new cases include eleven cases from Bidar - all of whom are from the containment zone - , four from Hassan, two each from Davangere, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada and one each from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Dakshina Kannada.

All the cases reported in Hassan and Vijayapura are with a travel history to Mumbai. In Bengaluru Urban, a nurse from a designated COVID hospital who was under quarantine has tested positive.