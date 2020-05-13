Delhi

Coronavirus: 20 deaths reported in Delhi in 24 hours

Health workers travelling in an auto rickshaw in New Delhi.

Health workers travelling in an auto rickshaw in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

But all the 20 deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. They are “deaths reported of April and May, as per case sheets received from hospitals, after audited by committee,” an official statement said.

Twenty deaths and 359 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 106 and cases to 7,998, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on May 13.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in the city so far.

But all the 20 deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. They are “deaths reported of April and May, as per case sheets received from hospitals, after audited by committee,” an official statement said on the number of deaths.

Of the 7,998 cases, 2,858 people have recovered and there are 5,034 active cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Delhi government has been lesser than the data on the number of deaths from hospitals.

Also read: Facing criticism for ‘under reporting’ of COVID-19 deaths, Delhi issues SOP for hospitals

The Delhi government had said that the hospitals send the number of deaths to a Death Audit Committee appointed by the government. Only the committee can certify them and only those would be counted in the health bulletin.

Also, the Congress and the BJP have accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of hiding the actual number of deaths due to COVID-19 and positive cases form the public.

On May 12, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that some hospitals were not sending death summaries to the Delhi government and the government had ordered that details of deaths be sent within 24 hours. “We had written to hospitals to send reports of death immediately. Hospitals have started sending death summaries,” the Minister said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 1:06:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-20-deaths-reported-in-delhi-in-24-hours/article31572231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY