Coronavirus: 20 deaths reported in Delhi in 24 hours

Twenty deaths and 359 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 106 and cases to 7,998, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on May 13.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in the city so far.

But all the 20 deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. They are “deaths reported of April and May, as per case sheets received from hospitals, after audited by committee,” an official statement said on the number of deaths.

Of the 7,998 cases, 2,858 people have recovered and there are 5,034 active cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Delhi government has been lesser than the data on the number of deaths from hospitals.

Also read: Facing criticism for ‘under reporting’ of COVID-19 deaths, Delhi issues SOP for hospitals

The Delhi government had said that the hospitals send the number of deaths to a Death Audit Committee appointed by the government. Only the committee can certify them and only those would be counted in the health bulletin.

Also, the Congress and the BJP have accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of hiding the actual number of deaths due to COVID-19 and positive cases form the public.

On May 12, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that some hospitals were not sending death summaries to the Delhi government and the government had ordered that details of deaths be sent within 24 hours. “We had written to hospitals to send reports of death immediately. Hospitals have started sending death summaries,” the Minister said.