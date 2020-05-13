Puducherry

One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Puducherry

This takes the total tally of active cases in the Union Territory to four

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, taking the tally of active cases in the Union Territory to four.

According to health officials, the person from Arumbarthapuram worked in a private firm, and contact tracing/testing has commenced in his work/social circles.

The person who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to the IGMCRI.

At present, there are three patients at IGMCRI and one in Karaikal, officials said.

