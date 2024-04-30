GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE | Repolling at six polling stations in Outer Manipur; nomination filing for sixth phase begins

PM Modi to address elections in Maharashtra’s Latur, Alladurg in Sangareddy district of Telangana

April 30, 2024 06:10 am | Updated 06:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Children take part in an awareness campaign in the wake of Lok Sabha polls, in Thane. File.

Children take part in an awareness campaign in the wake of Lok Sabha polls, in Thane. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Repolling will be held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today (April 30), as candidates begin filing nominations for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25.

The repolling in Outer Manipur was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of the six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to “threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants.”

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls 2024 updates: April 29, 2024

PM Modi is set to address multiple elections rallies today, including in Maharashtra’s Latur and at Alladurg in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Meanwhile, in a major blow to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, its Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, a fortnight before polling in the key constituency, amid indications he is headed to the BJP camp.

The Congress in Delhi said there is a “threat to democracy” as the opposition party faced another crisis after its Surat candidate’s nomination form was rejected over discrepancies last week, paving the way for the BJP nominee to get elected unopposed from the seat in Gujarat.

Read live updates here:

