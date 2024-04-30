April 30, 2024 06:10 am | Updated 06:28 am IST

Repolling will be held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency today (April 30), as candidates begin filing nominations for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25.

The repolling in Outer Manipur was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of the six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to “threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants.”

PM Modi is set to address multiple elections rallies today, including in Maharashtra’s Latur and at Alladurg in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Meanwhile, in a major blow to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, its Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, a fortnight before polling in the key constituency, amid indications he is headed to the BJP camp.

The Congress in Delhi said there is a “threat to democracy” as the opposition party faced another crisis after its Surat candidate’s nomination form was rejected over discrepancies last week, paving the way for the BJP nominee to get elected unopposed from the seat in Gujarat.

