Mexico sees 353 deaths in most lethal coronavirus day

Medical workers look over paperwork at the entrance to the COVID-19 triage area at the Mexico General Hospital, in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Medical workers look over paperwork at the entrance to the COVID-19 triage area at the Mexico General Hospital, in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,997 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, along with 353 additional deaths, the most deadly day since the pandemic began.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 38,324 and 3,926 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

Mexico's previous highest daily death toll was on Thursday, when Mexico reported 257 fatalities.

