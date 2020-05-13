One death, 48 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported from Andhra Pradesh

The State has witnessed one more death due to COVID-19, and 48 fresh positive cases during the past 24 hours. Eight of the fresh cases are of migrant workers who returned from Odisha and seven from Chittoor and East Godavari are of persons who had been to the Koyembedu market In Tamil Nadu.

The tally of positive cases has gone up to 2,137 and the toll reached 47. On the brighter side, 86 persons, Guntur (27), Krishna (25), Kurnool (13), Kadapa (10), East Godavari (4), West Godavari (4), Anantapur (1), Nellore (1) and Srikakulam (1) have recovered and were discharged from hospitals putting the total recoveries at 1,142.

More recoveries than active cases

Further, about nine districts have more recoveries than active cases at present. Currently, 948 patients are undergoing treatment at various COVID hospitals in the State.

The new cases reported are: Guntur (12), Chittoor (11), Kurnool (7), East Godavari (4), Anantapur (3), and Krishna (3).

Second lakh tested in 13 days

With 9,284 samples tested in the past 24 hours the State has so far conducted 2,01,158 tests. While the first one lakh tests were conducted in the first 51 days since the first case was reported in the State, the second lakh of tests were conducted in the past 13 days during which an average of 8,200 samples were tested per day.

The positivity rate has come down to 1.06 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.19 per cent, and the recovery rate is at 53.43 per cent so far.