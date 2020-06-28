Coronavirus India lockdown Day 96 updates | Community transmission has begun in Karnataka, says official

Over five lakh COVID-19 positive cases, and more than 15,600 deaths — India's coronavirus numbers continue to climb nearly five months after the first case was detected in the country.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a strong hold in populous nations like the U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa and Mexico.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Positivity rate highest in Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate, or the number of samples that test positive among the total figure, is between below 1% and 20%, with the higher percentile in high-incidence centres such as Chennai, at 23.2%. Data analysed by scientists at the National Institute of Epidemiology (a unit of the Indian Council of Medical Research), shared on Twitter on Saturday, showed that the highest positivity rate went just over 20% in the State.

8.00 am | Kerala

Cellphone data helps in contact tracing

Cellphone location data is aiding Health officials and the police fill the blanks while tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients in Ernakulam. The source of infection of the dubbing artist at Nayarambalam who tested positive on June 21 was traced after the police verified his call data records and tower locations.

7.30 am | Maharashtra

Central team stresses on reducing mortality rate

Volunteers prepare meals for the homeless and daily wagers at a shelter in Thane on Thursday amid the nationwide lockdown.

A Central team on Saturday visited Thane district to review the COVID-19 situation and told local authorities to concentrate on reducing the mortality rate. As on Friday night, the district had a total 27,479 cases, with Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi numbers being particularly worrisome, while 911 people have succumbed to the infection.

7.00 am

Rural Gurugram stays ahead of the curve in virus crisis

Two days before the nationwide ‘janata curfew’ on March 22 — a precursor to a series of lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — the Wazirpur panchayat, on the outskirts of Gurugram, held a camp near the district’s AYUSH department and distributed ayurvedic medicine to villagers to boost their immunity.