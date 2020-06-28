Cellphone data helps in contact tracing

Cellphone location data is aiding Health officials and the police fill the blanks while tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients in Ernakulam.

The source of infection of the dubbing artist at Nayarambalam who tested positive on June 21 was traced after the police verified his call data records and tower locations.

He had not disclosed to Health officials that he had interacted with a family in quarantine at Parakkadavu. A person in the family tested positive on Friday.

In quarantine

Health officials said the Kochi City Police had provided them with the contact number of the family members, who later confirmed that the Nayarambalam native had visited them while they were in quarantine.

“A well-oiled mechanism is now in place where we are able to seek the help of the police in contact-tracing of infected persons without any delay. Senior police officials act immediately by tracking cellphone data and hand it over to us.

This is crucial as some individuals who test positive fail to divulge details of places and persons they had visited,” said a senior Health official.

Checking spread

The sharing of cellphone data with the Health authorities help in checking the spread of infection and isolating those who have come into contact with infected persons without delay. This will arrest possible chances of community spread, officials said.

Unidentified source

Meanwhile, the surveillance team of the Health Department is actively tracing the source of infection of a health worker at Chowara, who tested positive on June 23. Her husband and child also tested positive. She and her husband had visited various places.

Nearly 300 of the primary contacts of the affected family have been traced, according to officials.