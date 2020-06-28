In Madhya Pradesh, door-to-door survey under ‘Kill Corona’ drive from July 1

The Madhya Pradesh government will launch a ‘Kill Corona’ campaign from July 1 to control the spread of coronavirus in the State.

Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

Mr. Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release.

He said the testing capacity will be doubled from 4,000 per 10 lakh people to 8,000 per 10 lakh people.

MR. Chouhan said the states COVID-19 recovery rate was 76.9%, while the national recovery rate was 58.1%.

The COVID-19 growth rate in the State was 1.44%, which is less than half of the national average of 3.69%, he said.

The virus positivity rate in the State was 3.85% as against the national positivity rate of 6.54%, the Chief Minister said.