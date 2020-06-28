Madurai’s streets deserted during total lockdown

The total lockdown in Madurai city on Sunday saw most of the arterial roads and streets completely deserted.
Except for a handful of motorbikes and occasionally passing cars, the city’s roads were free of all types of vehicles. Only ambulances and Corporation water tankers were criss-crossed the city.
All shops and commercial establishments, including petrol bunks, remained closed. Not even street vendors selling vegetables and fruits were found on the usually busy bazaars.
Police personnel were posted at many important junctions and barricades were placed on the roads.
With no autorickshaws plying, the movement of people was, by and large, restricted. Many cars and taxis remained parked on roadsides and streets.
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation special buses meant government employees, especially hospital staff, were seen plying on the roads.
However, less than 100 passengers each boarded the Madurai-Villupuram and Nagercoil-Tiruchi intercity express trains that left Madurai in the morning, according to a railway source. Both the train services have been cancelled from Monday owing to the lockdown.
